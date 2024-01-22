(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg’s UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

The storm clouds hanging over the global economy (not just those weekend-trip-spoilers around Britain) won’t go away this year. That’s the gist of adverting firm S4 Capital’s trading update this morning. The company expects revenue to be around 4% lower than last year — and sees an even more “challenging” outlook for its technology services unit in 2024.

The update could make for a miserable readacross in the ad industry, which has been hit by technology clients becoming more reluctant to spend on marketing over the past 12 months. Investors, however, seem to have taken today’s update as a sign that the worst is over for ad firms. S4’s shares, and those of bigger rival WPP, are trading slightly higher at the minute.

What's your take?

What We’re Watching

Tidy gain. UK home sellers made about 9% less in profit than last year, but still over £100,000 per sale on average, according to a report from broker Hamptons International.

Hungry for the deal. Caterer Compass Group is buying non-listed rival CH&CO for an initial £475 million enterprise value. Smartspace Software, meanwhile, received a takeover offer from buyout firm PSG Equity.

Finally, you may remember last week’s merger between boutique investment banks Panmure Gordon and Liberum. The deal was the latest in a series of corporate broking mergers, which leaves their listed clients asking what the consolidation means for them.

Global Catch-Up

DeSantis drops out of presidential race, and endorses Trump.

FDJ offers to buy Swedish gambling firm Kindred for $2.7 billion.

EU to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China.

Markets Today: Bigger the Better

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

A mini-trend we’ve noticed in the trading updates that have arrived so far from London-listed firms is investors rewarding companies that are picking up market share, even if conditions in their industries are less-than-ideal.

Take Flutter, the owner of Paddy Power and, more pertinently, US-based gambling platform FanDuel. It’s results were about as expected, with some customer-friendly measures weighing on profitability a touch. But its shares surged, ending the week with a 23% gain, because it is picking up more share of the rapidly-opening US betting market.

That will mean it is in a good position to reap the benefits once the backdrop takes a turn for the positive. So, if the company itself is executing well enough and is strengthening in its market, investors will look through any well-known challenges they face toward a brighter outlook. Watch for more examples of this as earnings season kicks into gear in the next few weeks.

— Sam Unsted

Check Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog for updates all day.

What’s Next

AB Foods is due to update markets tomorrow, with investors keen to know whether the Primark owner was able to benefit from shoppers’ cutback on luxury purchases. Any impact from the Red Sea chaos will be of interest too.

Pub Quiz

As if storm Isha wasn’t enough of a headache — the UK’s biggest airports are struggling to meet a June deadline to switch over to next-generation scanners that can scan liquids and electronics inside hand luggage. Name the UK’s four largest airports!

