What generation will drive the consumer economy and create stock-market winners in the post-pandemic world? Lauren Hill, a portfolio manager and analyst at Westwood Holdings Group Inc., says it will be a boom led by Baby Boomers, who have the most wealth and high vaccination rates. She joins the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss where consumer spending is headed and what stocks are poised to benefit the most.

