Sorry, NYC. Some of the Country’s Best Ramen Is Going to New Jersey

(Bloomberg) -- When the Tokyo-based ramen shop Tsujita Artisan Noodle opened its first US brick-and-mortar more than a decade ago in Los Angeles, lines formed immediately.

The 49-seat place, which specializes in tsukemen-style “dip ramen”—cold noodles dipped into a hot, pork-forward broth—got attention in a city that was already rife with excellent ramen spots. Fans waited hours to score one of the cafe’s 300 orders offered daily during lunch (it now produces as many as 1,000); it’s still one of the most popular noodle places in town.

Now the East Coast will have the opportunity to feast on those renowned thick and chewy noodles. On Nov. 12, Tsujita opens in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in a 1,600-square-foot industrial-styled space with honey-colored wood walls and a high, exposed ceiling. The 36-seat restaurant is divided between 10 spots at the bar and 24 at tables.

Founder Takehiro Tsujita’s specialty is unctuous, creamy and deeply complex, 12-hour-simmered pork bone broth served beside a tangle of noodles. Tsukemen translates from Japanese to “dipping noodles” (hence the colloquial “dip ramen”). Created around midcentury in Tokyo, the style has grown increasingly popular throughout Japan.

While the US—and in particular, Los Angeles—has maintained a healthy appetite for ramen over the past two decades, it wasn’t until Tsujita opened in West LA in 2011 that America scored one of its first standout bowls of richly porcine, addictively creamy tsukemen ramen. (The late, Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles-based dining critic Jonathan Gold called Tsujita’s tsukemen “life-changingly good.”)

At the new Tsujita, helmed by former Tonchin NYC executive chef Masaru Tada, the menu is an expanded version of the one in LA. Along with the signature soups—tsukemen and tonkotsu—there are a handful of appetizers, including Japanese fried chicken and hearty rice bowls topped with raw salmon and spicy tuna. There’s even a section dedicated to Japan’s most beloved shaved ice dessert, kakigori; one iteration comes with raspberry and mascarpone cream, and another with Japanese black sugar.

One of Tada’s missions when he joined the Tsujita team was to refine the brand’s already popular tsukemen. To amp up the broth’s flavor, while reducing its porky aroma (a turnoff for some guests), Tada pressure-cooks the pork bones. He also revamped Tsujita’s chashu, the tender, slowly braised pork belly slices that accompany countless ramen bowls. The end result is that the “tsukemen and ramen are both more refined, with a stronger and bolder taste,” says manager Arnold Kim.

As for the soup’s other vital component, the noodles—which were originally made in-house in LA—now come from popular Hawaii-based ramen producer Sun Noodle, which crafts the ideal texture and size of Tsujita’s noodles “down to the millimeter,” adds Kim.

Sun Noodle President Kenshino Uki explains that he created two custom noodles for Tsujita and that his team has honed both recipes over the past decade. For the tsukemen, the company sources a premium Australian soft wheat and blends it with Canadian ramen noodle flour “to craft a supersoft and chewy noodle [that’s] cut thicker to match with their broth,” Uki says.

The soup to order at the new Tsujita is the Deluxe Tsukemen, which goes for $23. Tada serves the dish divided between small bowls: one with a heap of twisted ramen topped with chashu pork, a soy sauce-marinated soft-boiled egg, a lime slice and a toasted seaweed sheet; and a second bowl holding a cloudy broth enriched with bonito flakes, with depth and complexity thanks to a 20-year-old tare (a concentrated sauce chefs use to season soup) that Tsujita brought from Tokyo to LA, and now to New Jersey. Customers also have the option to add a third bowl, filled with spicy pickled mustard greens, to the mix.

For those keen on a more traditional noodle-in-soup ramen experience, Tsujita also serves tonkotsu-style pork ramen, $13, whose broth is still intensely porky, with a buttery texture, but lighter than the tsukemen. Tsujita pairs this ramen with a different noodle that’s made with less liquid (referred to as “low hydration”). “It has a nice snap when you eat it,” Uki says of its texture.

Traditionally in Japan, ramen shops allow patrons to choose their style of noodle, from straight to wavy, thin to thick. And although Tsujita encourages customers to pair their thick noodles with tsukemen and thinner noodles with the tonkotsu, customers can mix and match the components.

It may seem unfair to ramen-obsessed New Yorkers that Tsujita is opening in New Jersey. The reason: The brand’s business partners have preexisting Japanese eateries there, including the tempura-focused Hannosuke in nearby Japanese grocery store Mitsuwa Marketplace. But there’s good news for the Big Apple: The team says that if the place is a success, they’ll be looking across the river for a future location.

