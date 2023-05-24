(Bloomberg) -- Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart is seeing Chinese buyers coming back to global sales, and says art sales are resilient. He also discusses watches, the upcoming Freddie Mercury collection, and says 90% of bidding is now online. He speaks with Manus Cranny from the Qatar Economic Forum. The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg.

