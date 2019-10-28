(Bloomberg) -- Sotheby’s named Altice USA’s Charles F. Stewart as chief executive officer, less than a month after French telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi completed his $2.7 billion purchase of the auction house.

Stewart, 49, who was Altice’s chief financial officer, replaces Tad Smith, who will become an adviser to the new CEO, the company said Monday in a statement. The change is effective immediately.

Smith’s employment agreement entitled him to receive severance and a cash-out of unvested equity awards if he lost his job as CEO as a result of a transaction. The total consideration adds up to roughly $28.2 million, a regulatory filing shows.

Before serving as CFO and co-president of Altice, Stewart was CEO of Itau BBA International Plc and earlier spent 19 years as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley, based in New York, Brazil and London, according to the statement.

Drahi, the media mogul who controls Altice Europe NV, said in June he was buying Sotheby’s and taking it private after more than three decades as a public company. He has a net worth of $11.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Earlier this month, Drahi installed the head of his family office, Jean-Luc Berrebi, as Sotheby’s CFO.

--With assistance from Anders Melin.

