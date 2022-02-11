(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor refused to intervene on behalf of 15 people who said they are about to be fired from their jobs as New York City school employees because they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sotomayor, who handles emergency matters from New York, rejected the group’s request that she block the city from firing people who say they have a religious objection to getting the shot. She made no comment and opted not to refer the matter to the full court, suggesting she didn’t view the matter as a close call.

The employees said in court papers they have been suspended without pay for four months from their jobs as teachers, supervisors and school staff. They said they have been told they will be terminated on Monday if they don’t agree to be vaccinated.

Sotomayor in October let the city start enforcing its mandate for its 148,000 teachers and staff.

The Supreme Court has let state and local governments adopt Covid vaccine requirements even without a religious opt-out. The justices have been more skeptical at the federal level, blocking a Biden administration rule that would have required shots or regular tests for more than 80 million employees while allowing a more targeted vaccine mandate for some health-care workers.

The case is Keil v. City of New York, 21A398.

