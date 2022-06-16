(Bloomberg) -- Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she is confident the US Supreme Court will eventually “regain the public’s confidence,” offering an optimistic message to a liberal audience even as the court considers eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and expanding gun rights.

Sotomayor also had kind words for conservative Justice Clarence Thomas as she spoke at the annual convention of the American Constitution Society just as the court enters the final stretch of a bitterly fought, high-stakes term.

Sotomayor urged her listeners to “have continuing faith in our court system, in our system of government” and the ability “to regain the public’s confidence that we as a court, as an institution, have not lost our way.”

The liberal justice spoke in conversation with her former law clerk, Tiffany Wright, now a White House lawyer. The justice didn’t directly address any of the court’s pending cases or the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling.

Sotomayor said she believed that “the arc of the universe bends towards justice,” paraphrasing the words of Martin Luther King.

“I can’t keep going unless I continue to believe that,” she said. “And I have to inspire all of you to continue to believe in that.”

Sotomayor lauded Thomas as “a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution, about the people who work there.”

Thomas is perhaps the court’s most conservative justice. His wife, Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, is under scrutiny for her involvement in plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The chairman of the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said Thursday the committee plans to ask her to answer questions.

Though she and Thomas have sharp legal differences, “I think we share a common understanding about people and kindness toward them,” Sotomayor said. “That’s why I can be friends with him and still continue our daily battle over our differences of opinions in cases.”

