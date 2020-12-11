(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Ketchum, founder and chief investment officer of Sound Point Capital Management, says credits on the verge of filing for bankruptcy are generating attractive returns.

Ketchum, whose firm manages around $21.8 billion, spoke with Katherine Doherty on Dec. 7. Comments have been edited and condensed.

How has the pandemic changed your investing approach?

Our thesis has changed because the facts have changed with time. The vaccine is here and soon to be distributed. In March, we didn’t know the magnitude of the support we’d be getting from the Fed and Treasury.

We put credits into three categories. The first bucket is the companies that would be negatively affected by the pandemic, but as soon as a vaccine or herd immunity comes, they would go back to their former glory. The second bucket is companies positively affected by Covid-19. The third is the companies affected by the virus in a permanent way.

How did you use that framework to make decisions?

It’s difficult to generalize, but the buckets helped us organize and identify specific names. In March, we prioritized the first bucket because the debt securities were down but at some point they would be higher. We didn’t know when, but the pandemic would be addressed in some form, sending prices higher. Cirque De Soleil, for example, is a difficult business during a pandemic because it’s live entertainment, but once herd immunity takes hold, it will return.

Sound Point recently raised capital dedicated to distressed lending. When did this start and why?

We started fundraising at the end of last year. We put our own internal capital in as of January and immediately started to deploy it. The fund is dedicated to investing in distressed loans. Pre-pandemic, billions of dollars worth of the trillion-dollar leveraged loan asset class were trading below 90 cents on the dollar. The loan market had gotten so big -- even without a credit cycle, there was an opportunity to be selective and put money to work.

Now that credit markets have rallied on vaccine hopes and there are fewer distressed credits out there, where are you finding opportunities?

The securities or loans that are mildly stressed or not stressed at all are back to their pre-pandemic levels. Now there is a bifurcation between the stressed and mildly-stressed credits. Those that can fix themselves without having to go through a Chapter 11 process are trading at levels that aren’t enticing to us. Others -- the ones expected to slide off the waterfall and are trading at deep discounts -- are creating a return that a distressed investor would be happy to take, at least 15% or 20%.

Where in the capital structure do you usually invest?

In a distressed situation, we like to be at the top because it means you can control the process in a bankruptcy and dictate what it looks like. Being on a secured steering committee gives you more control than on an unsecured steering committee. We also have a business where we provide rescue financing and capital solutions which we source and structure on our own. Being at the top affords us more protection and recovery in the event that something goes wrong.

