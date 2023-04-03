(Bloomberg) -- Updates this morning from brokers Numis and Peel Hunt make for grim reading. Both companies have been impacted by negative market sentiment stopping businesses from raising money on London’s markets or doing deals. This, in turn, is impacting their revenues, and in Peel Hunt’s case, will contribute to an expected loss for the year.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

NatWest Group Plc: The UK will extend its trading plan to gradually sell down its stake in the British bank for another two years, meaning it will now finish in August 2025, unless it is extended again.

WanDisco Plc: The software company’s co-founder and chief executive officer David Richards, as well as its chief financial officer Erik Miller, have agreed to step down from the board.

An investigation into the company’s revenues has found nearly $15 million of false purchase orders, and more than $115 million of false sales bookings in 2022

Peel Hunt Ltd: The broker now expects to be “marginally” loss making for the full year in the wake of higher costs and investment banking revenues impacted by macroeconomic uncertainty.

The company says it has seen a “gradual improvement” in its pipeline recently, although recent banking turmoil has kept the execution risk high

Meanwhile, Numis Corporation Plc expects its revenue in the first half of the year to fall as a drought in London’s ECM market hits its investment banking performance

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak’s efforts to turn the UK into a global crypto hub have been undermined by reluctant banks. Crypto executives told Bloomberg they have struggled with rejected applications and mountains of paperwork.

Meanwhile, chaos at Dover over the weekend has reignited a familiar argument: is Brexit is to blame for disruption at our travel hubs?

In Case You Missed It

Cineworld Group Plc aims to raise $2.26 billion as part of its plan to shave debt and exit bankruptcy. It comes as the indebted cinema chain has struggled to find a buyer.

Manchester, not London, is the employment hotspot of the UK. That’s the surprise outcome of Bloomberg’s analysis of millions of job postings from Reed Recruitment. It is a boon for Sunak’s levelling up agenda, although the good news stops there as the crucial “Red Wall” lags in opportunity. We’ll conduct the process monthly to give monthly readouts on the state of the job market.

Finally, Bloomberg Opinion’s Chris Hughes argues that the UK’s competition watchdog’s regulator U-turn on one of its points of concern in relation to Microsoft’s takeover of Activision has raised the stakes, and left it with no “margin for error.”

Looking Ahead

Saga Plc, a service provider for over-50s, is due to update the market tomorrow.

