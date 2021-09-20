(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet adopted the lower greenhouse gas emission target recommended by a panel set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The target, known as the country’s nationally determined contribution, is to keep annual emissions at between 371 and 420 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, according to a cabinet statement on Monday. The environment department had earlier recommended a less ambitious target. It comes ahead of the COP26 international meeting on climate change.

The cabinet also said that it approved the submission of the Climate Change Bill to parliament and the replacement of a nuclear research reactor.

