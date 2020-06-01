1h ago
South Africa Airline Bailout Is Agreed, Opposition Says
Draft plan by South African Airways’ business rescue practitioners shows government has agreed to provide the funds for state airline, opposition Democratic Alliance says in emailed statement.
- Proposal is part of a plan for a new airline that is to be established as a state-owned company, which will oversee Air Chefs and budget carrier Mango
- Funds include 2 billion rand each for working capital to restart airline and for staff retrenchment
- A spokeswoman for the business rescue practitioners said she was verifying whether the document cited by the DA was genuine; Sam Mkokeli, spokesman for the Public Enterprises Ministry, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment
