(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Competition Commission unconditionally approved a proposal by a conservation nonprofit to acquire Platinum Rhino, a ranch that houses an eighth of the world’s white rhino population.

African Parks can also buy Nsele Trading, a company that provides security services exclusively to Platinum Rhino, the Competition Commission said in an emailed statement on Monday.

John Hume, the octogenarian owner of Platinum Rhino Project, started breeding the endangered animals on his ranch about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of Johannesburg in 2009, but after spending about $150 million he said he ran out of funds to pay for their upkeep. An auction for the property and animals earlier this year failed to attract any bids.

African Parks takes on responsibility for the rehabilitation and long-term management of protected areas in partnership with governments and local communities, the Competition Commission said in the statement.

While the nonprofit isn’t currently involved in the management and or protection of any such protected areas in South Africa, it supports 22 parks located in other African jurisdictions.

