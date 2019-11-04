South Africa Appoints New Envoys in Drive to Raise $100 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed three new envoys, including two former ministers, to help with his drive to attract $100 billion in new investment.

Former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has been appointed to drive investment in the oil and gas industry, South Africa’s Presidency said in a statement on Monday. Derek Hanekom, the ex-trade and industry minister, will have a similar remit in the tourism industry, alongside Elizabeth Thabethe, the current deputy tourism minister.

South Africa is scheduled to hold an investment conference in Johannesburg from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.

Ramaphosa has also established an investment and infrastructure office, to be headed by former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the presidency said.

