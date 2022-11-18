13h ago
South Africa Approves Measures to Restrict Trade in Scrap Metal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet approved a package of measures to restrict trade in scrap and semi-processed metals, a move aimed at combating theft and vandalism of public infrastructure.
Details will be released as soon as the necessary legal work has been finalized, the cabinet said in a statement on Friday.
Read more: Scrap-Metal Ban Proposed by S. Africa Gets EU Pushback, BD Says
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
