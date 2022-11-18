(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet approved a package of measures to restrict trade in scrap and semi-processed metals, a move aimed at combating theft and vandalism of public infrastructure. 

Details will be released as soon as the necessary legal work has been finalized, the cabinet said in a statement on Friday. 

