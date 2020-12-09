(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s chief accountant raised fresh concerns over irregularities and poor control in the disbursement of the government’s 500 billion-rand ($33.5 billion) coronavirus relief package.

The irregularities were found across departments in disbursing of relief funds and the procurement of personal protective equipment, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke said in her first report since succeeding the late Kimi Makwetu.

Some of the beneficiaries of state contracts were government employees, and some companies were paid in full despite delivering inferior and over-priced equipment, Maluleke said in the office’s second report on the financial management of the state’s Covid-19 initiatives.

Maluleke reported that 95.8 billion rand of the 148 billion rand of expenditure her office is auditing had been spent by the end of September.

Corruption allegations linked to Covid-19 procurement first emerged in July, when newspaper reports linked the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman to a 125 million-rand contract to supply the health department of Gauteng province with equipment.

South Africa’s specialized crime unit has since started investigating potential impropriety in the awarding of 658 government contracts worth more than 5 billion rand.

Read More: South Africa Publishes Virus Contracts Amid Corruption Fury

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.