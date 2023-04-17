You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
51m ago
South Africa Backs Law Allowing Individuals to Run for President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law a bill that will allow independent candidates to contest provincial and national elections.
The change comes after the Constitutional Court in 2020 ruled that it was unlawful for independent candidates to be barred from contesting elections without membership of a political party.
“The bill presents a development that can only enrich and sustain our growing constitutional democracy,” Ramaphosa said in a statement on Monday.
South Africa will hold general elections next year. The ruling African National Congress may suffer its worst electoral performance since taking over power from white minority rule in 1994, as voters contend with record power outages of up to 12 hours a day, high unemployment and inequality.
Some preliminary surveys have predicted that support for the ANC could dip below 50%, leaving it to rely on a coalition to retain power.
