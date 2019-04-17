(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s power cuts could bring economic growth for the year close to zero if they continues at the same severity seen in March, the central bank said.

The wave of rolling blackouts that started in November and are among the worst the country has yet experienced could knock 1.1 percentage point off economic growth, the Reserve Bank said in its Monetary Policy Review released Wednesday in Pretoria, the capital. Expansion of close to zero would be worst outcome since 2009, when former President Jacob Zuma came to power.

The nation’s embattled power utility, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., implemented so-called stage 4 loadshedding, which removed about 10 percent from the grid, last month as aging plants were offline. The company is battling with high debt levels and declining revenue after years of financial mismanagement. It was at the center of alleged looting under the previous administration that’s referred to locally as state capture.

“It has become clearer, however, that the legacy of state capture of which loadshedding is one symptom will constrain growth for a longer period,” the Reserve Bank said. “The damage done by state capture is worse than previously understood.”

The central bank pointed out that its estimates, which also show 125,000 jobs could be lost, assume loadshedding will persist at high levels throughout the year, and don’t incorporate longer-term costs such as forfeited investment.

“It’s unclear to what extend firms and household have now made their own plans to manage or avoid their reliance on Eskom, which could mitigate growth costs,” the Reserve Bank said.

