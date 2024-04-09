(Bloomberg) -- South African local-currency bonds were the best performing in emerging markets on Tuesday, after the government’s reduced-size weekly debt sale drew strong demand from investors.

Yields on rand-denominated debt due 2035 slid seven basis points from the previous close to 12.12% by 12:03 p.m. in Johannesburg, the first decline in three days. Yields across other tenors also fell.

Primary dealers placed orders for 14.3 billion rand ($772 million) worth of securities at Tuesday’s sale, nearly four times the 3.75 billion rand on offer. That’s the best bid-cover ratio in six weeks.

This is only the second auction since a new rule took effect on April 1, reducing the amount of competitive fixed-rate debt to be sold weekly. The rule, introduced in February’s budget, cut issuance by 150 million rand a week. The Treasury’s April 2 auction saw a better bid-cover ratio than the prior week but it was well below the latest level.

Michelle Wohlberg, a fixed-income analyst at Rand Merchant Bank, played down the reduction in competitive bond issuance, noting this was offset by increased volumes of noncompetitive securities. The latter now comprise 75% of bonds on offer, up from 50% before the new rule came in, she said, estimating this could result in 6.56 billion rand being issued per week compared to the previous 5.85 billion rand.

Under non-competitive bidding, investors apply for securities without specifying the yield, and must accept whatever yield is set at the weekly auction.

“So even though National Treasury is issuing less in the weekly auctions, they might be issuing more than they did in the previous financial year if non-comps are exercised regularly,” Wohlberg said.

“It will be interesting to see the price action after a few auctions to see if the market can rally post a Tuesday auction or if we see bonds selling off more regularly,” she added.

