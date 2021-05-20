(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fifth straight meeting, looking through a temporary pickup in inflation as the country faces a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The monetary policy committee kept the repurchase rate at 3.5%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday in an online briefing. The decision by the five members of the panel was unanimous, the same as in March.

The key rate remains at the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998. All 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the unchanged stance.

