(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate for a third straight meeting in an attempt to counter inflationary pressures seen arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The monetary policy committee raised the repurchase rate to 4.25% from 4%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday in an online briefing. The move follows similar increases in November and January and continues to unwind some of 2020’s extraordinary monetary policy stimulus that was aimed at shoring up an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the five members on the panel, two favored a 50-basis point hike and three preferred a quarter-point increase.

Read:a Statement of the Monetary Policy Committee March 2022

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.