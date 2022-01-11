(Bloomberg) --

South Africa charged the man suspected of causing a fire at parliament this month with terrorism.

Zandile Mafe, who appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, was also charged with arson, possession of an explosive device and destruction of essential infrastructure. Mafe has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, his lawyer Dali Mpofu told the court, citing a statement by the state prosecutor.

