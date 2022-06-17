(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Office of the Chief Justice has established an internal review of it’s supply-chain processes after a report that three former officials improperly benefited from a contract, according an emailed statement on Friday.

Thomson Reuters Inc. halted work on an information technology deal with the judicial office following the allegations of impropriety.

A review of active contracts will also be done, particularly in the information communications technology unit, the office said. It expects the internal investigation process to be completed within the next three months.

