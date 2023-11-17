(Bloomberg) -- The office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has completed an implementation plan that will allow funds to flow faster from the $8.8 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership climate finance pact with some of the world’s richest countries.

The plan is an essential step in the agreement as it will allow the allocation of funds to specific projects to help the country reduce its reliance on coal-fired power.

The so-called JETP, agreed in November 2021, has been dogged by delays and political infighting in South Africa over concern jobs at coal mines and power plants will be lost and energy security jeopardized.

The plan is now being considered by the country’s cabinet and the expectation is that it will be approved, Rudi Dicks, head of the presidency’s project management office, told a meeting of Presidential Climate Commission on Friday. It hasn’t been released publicly.

