Most South African businesses will be allowed to re-open at the end of this month, under draft government proposals to revive the economy after a two-month lockdown.

Under the plan, regulations will continue to prohibit the sale of tobacco, while licensed stores can sell beer, wine and liquor four days a week. The proposals are contained in a draft document prepared for discussion by the National Coronavirus Command Council, said a person who attended the meeting and asked not to be identified.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, is scheduled to address the nation later on Sunday, held talks with representatives of various sectors over the past two weeks as the government and industry engage on how to reopen the economy. Business activity was shut down across the country on March 27 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Legislators are grappling with the plans just as the country goes into winter, when models suggest Covid-19 most easily spreads. The discussions have led to multiple amendments of what will and won’t be allowed when restrictions are eased. What Ramaphosa announces may differ from the draft proposals.

Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, referred questions to the Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs Ministry, whose spokeswoman Lungi Mtshali said she hadn’t seen the document and declined to comment. Trade & Industry Ministry spokesman Sidwell Medupe didn’t respond to a request for comment sent by text message.

Other proposed changes to the regulations include:

Businesses with more than 50 employees must try and stagger working hours to help limit public-transport congestion and workplace crowding. Anyone able to work from home must do so.

All construction and manufacturing companies with more than 500 employees must either provide transport to their employees or stagger shift arrangements.

Gatherings remain banned, although some rules may be relaxed: People will be allowed to exercise more freely, provided it’s not in organized groups and health protocols and physical distancing are maintained. Professional non-contact sports matches will be permitted and may include match officials, medical and television crew and two journalists. Funeral attendance is still limited to 50 people and night vigils are prohibited. Travel by people from areas that may be on higher lockdown-alert levels will be limited to direct family and a permit will be required.

Any child traveling to permitted school class must have a certificate giving the institution’s details.

Liquor may only be sold for off-site consumption between Monday to Thursday.

Hotels, casinos, restaurants, gyms, churches and other places normally open to the public remain closed.

Beaches and public parks are open for exercise purposes, but exclude the use of exercise equipment, playgrounds or ablutions.

The public isn’t allowed to visit people in hospital or prison.

People from 60 years-of-age and up, as well as those with conditions like heart disease and diabetes, are encouraged to self-isolate and only leave home for exceptional reasons.

