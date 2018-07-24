(Bloomberg) -- The commission of inquiry into allegations of government corruption has been extended for 24 months from March this year, according to the commission.

The extension brings relief to the commission and allows for “more time to do this very important work, ” chairman of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “If the extension is confirmed on October 2, we will be able to really focus on our work without having to be concerned that in a few months’ time the commission may have to stop.”

South African authorities are trying to tackle the allegations of corruption that marred former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure. About 100 billion rand ($7.5 billion) may have been stolen, according to Pravin Gordhan, a former finance minister who now oversees state companies. Zuma has denied wrongdoing.

