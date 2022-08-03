(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s High Court reserved judgment in a case that heard a legal challenge to plans by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to build a gas-fired power plant, according to activists.

Civil society organizations including the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance and groundWork filed an application last year to declare unlawful an environmental impact assessment “based on inadequacies” for a 3,000-megawatt gas-to-power plant.

The case started on Tuesday and adjourned a day early, the groups said in a statement on Tuesday.

