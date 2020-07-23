(Bloomberg) --

The South African Reserve Bank cut interest rates for a fifth time in as many meetings as muted inflation lets it continue to support an economy forecast to contract the most in almost nine decades.

The monetary policy committee voted to lower the repurchase rate to 3.5% from 3.75%, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said Thursday. Of the five members on the panel, three favored a 25 basis-point cut and two wanted to hold. The key rate is at the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998.

