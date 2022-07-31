(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s fuel pump prices will fall from record highs in August as dipping demand for crude oil and rising supply from oil producers cool the average brent crude oil costs.

The regulated retail price of 95-octane gasoline will fall by 1.32 rand per liter ($0.08) to 25.42 rand per liter in the Gauteng province, the country’s economic hub, while that of 93-octane will fall by the same amount to 24.99 rand per liter, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said.

The reduction comes as the government ends a temporary relief measure in place from April that allowed prices to rise by less than Central Energy Fund data suggested over the period. The subsidy had cut fuel prices by 1.50 rand from April to July 6 and by 75-cents-per-liter from July 7 to Aug. 2. The new prices will come into effect Aug. 3.

The wholesale price of diesel, that’s used in agriculture and for emergency power generation, will fall by between 88 and 91 cents per liter, the department said. The maximum cost of illuminating paraffin, used for cooking and lighting in areas where many people do not have access to electricity, also falls 1.44 rand per liter.

The drop in prices will ease pressure on household finances and cool inflation that’s already breached the top of the central bank’s target band of 3 to 6% for the first time in five years in May. Fuel has a weighting of almost 5% in South Africa’s consumer price basket.

Gasoline retail costs have surged by 30% since the start of the year, increasing calls by opposition parties and labor groups for the government to deregulate the price. However, the Fuel Retailers Association has warned such a move could result in making it even more expensive for consumers.

In a Government Gazette published on July 22, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe invited public comment on a plan to introduce a cap on the price of 93-octane gasoline.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.