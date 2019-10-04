(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

South Africa’s total government debt could surge to about 95% of gross domestic product by 2024, from less than 60% now, if the economy shrinks for the next five years, according to the Institute of International Finance. While that’s a pessimistic scenario, the country’s debt sustainability is increasingly in question, the IIF said. Taking on the guaranteed debt of embattled power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., as some ruling-party officials have suggested, will also push up the country’s debt ratio.

