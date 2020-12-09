(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government declared a second wave of coronavirus infections as the number of cases surged.

The wave is being driven by the provinces of Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the economic hub of Gauteng, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement Wednesday. A seven-day moving average graph shows that the increases in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are exponential, he said.

“This means that we should expect faster rising numbers with a higher peak than in the first wave,” Mkhize said.

South Africa registered a record 6,709 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 828,598, with 22,574 deaths. The government expects to take its first delivery of coronavirus vaccines by the middle of next year.

The latest surge in cases comes as millions of people prepare to travel to their home towns and holiday destinations during the festive season.

With the onset of the second wave, the Health Ministry has advised provincial-government leaders to ensure testing turnaround times are as fast as possible, assess bed capacity and urgently attend to staffing and equipment needs.

The age distribution of new cases in the past two days shows a different pattern to previous trends, with the peak in the current period in the 15-19-year-old group, the ministry said.

It attributed the change to “a large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, including wearing masks and socially distancing.

