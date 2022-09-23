(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state prosecutor decided against pressing charges of sexual assault against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

“The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support,” the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement on Friday.

Godongwana was accused last month of sexual assault by an employee at the Kruger National Park who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms. The minister’s office issued a statement at the time denying the allegation.

Godongwana, who has been finance minister since August 2021, had said he would quit if charged, in compliance with the governing African National Congress’s so-called step-aside rule. He’s currently set to present the government’s medium-term budget policy statement scheduled for Oct. 26.

