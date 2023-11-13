(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government rejected reports that new regulations have been introduced to restrict farm-export quotas based on race.

The Johannesburg-based City Press and Rapport newspapers reported on Sunday that farms deemed “too White” will no longer be able to export their produce to the UK and the European Union, citing Government Gazette notices published on Nov. 2. The guidelines will apply to agricultural businesses with a minimum annual turnover of 10 million rand ($535,000), the papers said.

Read More: South Africa’s ‘Too White’ Farms Lose EU, UK Access: City Press

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development publishes procedural requirements for export permits annually, it said in a statement sent by text message on Monday. They include complying with sanitary, phytosanitary requirements, rules of origin and other factors contained in bilateral agreements, the department said.

The articles “misrepresented the government’s message about the procedure and annual application for export permits,” it said. “These requirements are not new, and there is no threshold or level that an applicant must reach to be awarded a permit.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.