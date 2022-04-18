(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has activated 10,000 soldiers to help with relief efforts in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal Province after floods killed more than 400 people.

The heaviest rainfall in at least six decades last week caused landslides, interrupted port operations, damaged roads and washed away houses. The death toll stands at 443 with a further 63 people unaccounted for, Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal’s premier said in a statement posted on the provincial government’s website on Monday.

Troops that include plumbers and electricians are being deployed to help, restoring power and water in areas that have been cut off for almost a week, The Witness newspaper reported citing a South African National Defence Force. Others remain on standby to assist disaster relief efforts, the Pietermaritzburg-based newspaper said.

