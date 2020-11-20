(Bloomberg) -- South Africa fell deeper into junk territory after Fitch Ratings lowered the country’s credit rating on Friday, saying the nation’s high and rising government debt is exacerbated by the economic shock triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch cut the nation’s foreign- and local-currency ratings to BB-, three levels below investment grade, from BB. The outlook remains negative.

“The pandemic has severely hit South Africa’s economic growth performance, and GDP is expected to remain below 2019 levels even in 2022, Fitch said in a statement. “A recovery is on the way as the lockdown was gradually eased during the third quarter and we expect GDP will contract by 7.3% in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the deterioration of South Africa’s government finances because it weighed on revenue collection, raised the cost of borrowing and pushed the economy into its longest recession in almost three decades.

S&P kept its assessment of South Africa’s foreign-currency debt three levels below investment grade, with a stable outlook, earlier on Friday.

