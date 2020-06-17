(Bloomberg) -- South Africa announced plans to ease lockdown rules for a third time since imposing them in March, allowing a range of business including eat-in restaurants and beauty salons to reopen despite a steep increase in coronavirus infections.

The businesses affected employed more than 500,000 people prior to the lockdown and there was a limit as to how long they could be forced to remain shuttered, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday in a televised address.

“We are still near the beginning of this epidemic and it will remain with us for many more months, possibly years,” Ramaphosa said. “The task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is like running a marathon race and not a sprint, and we have therefore had to shape our response according to that reality.”

South Africa’s first coronavirus case was reported on March 5 and the country went into lockdown 22 days later, with only grocers, pharmacies and suppliers of essential services allowed to keep operating. The rules were eased at the start of May and again at the beginning of this month in a bid to restart the economy and counter soaring job losses and poverty.

Under the new rules, hotels, lodges and guest houses will also be allowed to reopen, but the concession doesn’t extend to home-sharing services, such as Airbnb. Theaters, cinemas, conference centers, hair salons and casinos can also resume operations, subject to strict health protocols.

“The cautious opening up of sectors such as restaurants and hairdressers will help stimulate employment as those industries employ a lot of people, even though they are mainly small companies,” Melanie Verwoerd, an independent political analyst and former ruling party lawmaker, said by phone from Cape Town.

Tobacco Ban

Ramaphosa made no mention of plans to lift a ban on tobacco sales, which is being challenged in court.

South Africa has 80,412 confirmed coronavirus infections and 1,674 fatalities, with the number of cases currently doubling about every 12 days. There have been more than 2,100 new cases daily for the past 14 days, a proliferation that in part reflects increased testing.

While initially the vast majority of people diagnosed with the disease were from Cape Town and the surrounding Western Cape province, the caseload has recently spiked in the central Gauteng region, which includes Johannesburg, the economic hub, and Pretoria, the capital, as well as in the Eastern Cape province.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.