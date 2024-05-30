May 30, 2024
South Africa Election Results With 20% Voting Districts In (Table)
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- These are the latest verified results from South Africa’s national election, released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
The tables show support for the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, uMkhonto weSizwe and some smaller parties.
About 27.7 million people registered to vote.
For 2024, voters received two national ballots:
- A national ballot contested solely by political parties — 200 National Assembly seats will be allocated from here. It contained 52 parties
- A new national-regional ballot, where independent candidates can — for the first time — contest for the remaining 200 National Assembly seats together with political parties. This paper differs from province to province, and there are six independents running in four provinces
NOTE: The partial results may not be an accurate indication of the final outcome because counting from rural areas and townships where the ANC has historically had more support tends to take longer. Population density in the different voting districts can also be a variable.
NOTE: The portion of results completed reflects the percentage of voting districts that have completed their count of the national ballot.
Percentage share of vote on national and national-regional ballots
- For national, 4.4 million votes counted and verified, and 8,591 of 23,292 voting districts completed
- For national-regional, 4.36 million votes counted and verified, and 8,523 of 23,292 voting districts completed
*Did not contest previous election
Gauteng
Registered voters: 6.54 million
Votes tallied: 947,623
860 of 2,797 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
KwaZulu-Natal
Registered voters: 5.74 million
Votes tallied: 565,071
1,330 of 4,974 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
Western Cape
Registered voters: 3.31 million
Votes tallied: 943,457
897 of 1,572 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
Eastern Cape
Registered voters: 3.44 million
Votes tallied: 708,827
2,312 of 4,868 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
Mpumalanga
Registered voters: 2.03 million
Votes tallied: 375,797
757 of 1,811 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
Limpopo
Registered voters: 2.78 million
Votes tallied: 285,183
799 of 3,216 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
North West
Registered voters: 1.77 million
Votes tallied: 221,815
608 of 1,738 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
Free State
Registered voters: 1.45 million
Votes tallied: 390,089
930 of 1,586 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
Northern Cape
Registered voters: 655,286
Votes tallied: 364,373
682 of 730 voting districts counted
*Did not contest previous election
