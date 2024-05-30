(Bloomberg) -- These are the latest verified results from South Africa’s national election, released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

The tables show support for the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, uMkhonto weSizwe and some smaller parties.

Never miss an episode. Follow The Big Take daily podcast today.

About 27.7 million people registered to vote.

For 2024, voters received two national ballots:

A national ballot contested solely by political parties — 200 National Assembly seats will be allocated from here. It contained 52 parties

A new national-regional ballot, where independent candidates can — for the first time — contest for the remaining 200 National Assembly seats together with political parties. This paper differs from province to province, and there are six independents running in four provinces

NOTE: The partial results may not be an accurate indication of the final outcome because counting from rural areas and townships where the ANC has historically had more support tends to take longer. Population density in the different voting districts can also be a variable.

NOTE: The portion of results completed reflects the percentage of voting districts that have completed their count of the national ballot.

Percentage share of vote on national and national-regional ballots

For national, 4.4 million votes counted and verified, and 8,591 of 23,292 voting districts completed

For national-regional, 4.36 million votes counted and verified, and 8,523 of 23,292 voting districts completed

*Did not contest previous election

Gauteng

Registered voters: 6.54 million

Votes tallied: 947,623

860 of 2,797 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

KwaZulu-Natal

Registered voters: 5.74 million

Votes tallied: 565,071

1,330 of 4,974 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Western Cape

Registered voters: 3.31 million

Votes tallied: 943,457

897 of 1,572 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Eastern Cape

Registered voters: 3.44 million

Votes tallied: 708,827

2,312 of 4,868 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Mpumalanga

Registered voters: 2.03 million

Votes tallied: 375,797

757 of 1,811 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Limpopo

Registered voters: 2.78 million

Votes tallied: 285,183

799 of 3,216 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

North West

Registered voters: 1.77 million

Votes tallied: 221,815

608 of 1,738 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Free State

Registered voters: 1.45 million

Votes tallied: 390,089

930 of 1,586 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Northern Cape

Registered voters: 655,286

Votes tallied: 364,373

682 of 730 voting districts counted

*Did not contest previous election

Read this next: Apartheid’s Long Shadow Hangs Over South Africa’s Election

--With assistance from Ana Monteiro.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.