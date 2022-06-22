2h ago
South Africa Ends Covid Curbs Including Wearing of Face Masks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla has repealed the country’s remaining coronavirus-related restrictions, according to a government gazette published Wednesday.
These include the wearing of masks, curbs on gathering sizes and border checks for Covid-19. Phaahla earlier this week suggested the restrictions be dropped following the decline in hospitalizations and reported cases, according to a statement dated June 20.
