South Africa has officially exited its third wave of coronavirus infections, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said.

New infections fell to below 1,000 on Sunday and the positivity rate of tests was 5%, the institute said in a statement.

“Nationally we have exited the third wave according to the current definition,” it said.

With almost 2.9 million confirmed infections and over 87,000 deaths, South Africa has been worse hit by the virus than any other country in Africa.

