(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will expand coronavirus vaccinations after taking delivery of another consignment of Johnson & Johnson shots, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Health authorities received 1.5 million J&J vaccines on Thursday, Kubayi Ngubane said in a virtual briefing on Friday. The government will open registration for people aged 50 and older July 1 and begin inoculating that age group from July 15, she said.

South Africa recorded 16,078 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing total infections to 1.88 million -- the most on the continent. New cases are surging in Gauteng province, the nation’s commercial hub.

