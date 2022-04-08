(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government extended a defense force mission to help combat piracy and other illicit activity in the Indian Ocean.

The 12-month extension, which will run until the end of March next year, will involve 200 personnel and is expected to cost 154 million rand ($10.5 million), President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a letter to parliament that was made public on Friday.

While piracy off Africa’s coastline has mainly been concentrated near Somalia and more recently offshore West Africa, ships have also been targeted in Mozambican waters. South Africa has conducted patrols in the Mozambican channel to help protect trade vessels since 2011.

