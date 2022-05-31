(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will extend a fuel subsidy by two months to help cushion consumers and businesses against the impact of rising crude prices stemming from Russia’s war with Ukraine.

A levy on fuel will be reduced by 1.50 rand ($0.10) from June 1 to July 6, a concession that has been in place since April 6, while a 75-cents-per-liter cut will be instituted from July 7 to Aug. 2, the National Treasury and Department of Mineral Resources & Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, supply-chain bottlenecks and a tightening of global monetary policy have led to further unfavorable changes in the two key drivers of the regulated petrol price -- the exchange rate and the global oil price,” they said. “These events have led to even larger increases in fuel prices compared to a few months ago when the temporary fuel levy relief was introduced.”

Fuel has an almost 5% weighting in South Africa’s inflation basket, meaning the scrapping of the intervention would have placed upward pressure on prices. Even so, the retail price of 95-octane gasoline in the central Gauteng province will rise by 2.33 rand a liter to a record 24.17 rand per liter from Wednesday, and the price of 93-octane by 2.43 rand.

Had the full levy been reinstated, it would have contributed to a 4 rand-per-liter increase in the price of gasoline, the Treasury and the department said.

Foregone Revenue

The additional relief will cost the state 4.5 billion rand in foregone revenue. While the initial concession was funded by selling part of South Africa’s strategic fuel stocks, the extension will have an impact on the national budget.

“The proposed temporary reduction in the fuel levy will be accommodated in the current fiscal framework in a manner that is consistent with the fiscal strategy outlined in the budget,” and any required changes will be announced together with the 2022 medium-term budget policy statement, the Treasury and the department said. They warned that the economy will need to adjust to the new reality of higher prices and the temporary levy reduction will only smooth out the impact.

The “government will also take further measures to help reduce fuel prices in a more sustainable manner,” including removing a demand-side management levy of 10 cents a liter imposed on 95-octane gasoline in inland areas, they said. It’s also considering reducing the basic fuel price by 3 cents a liter in coming months and removing the price cap on 93-ctane unleaded gasoline, which will partially deregulate the market and introduce more competition to lower pump prices.

A review of filling stations’ retail margins is also being undertaken.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.