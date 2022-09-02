(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has granted a six-month extension for special permits allowing Zimbabwean nationals to live and work in the nation, citing the few applications received so far from people to regularize their stay in the country by year-end.

The extension is until June 2023, the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement on its website Friday.

South Africa plans to end most special permits for foreigners as it revamps its immigration policies to manage an influx of economic migrants. At least 178,000 Zimbabwean national faced deportation from the nation after the expiry of their special permits was due on Dec. 31.

Africa’s most industrialized nation has been a magnet for people seeking better economic opportunities from across the continent, particularly from the Southern African Development Community countries. Arrivals ballooned in 2008 as the global financial crisis combined with an economic collapse in Zimbabwe triggered mass migration, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in an interview in August.

The presence of foreigners in South Africa has sparked resentment among some locals, who see them as competitors for scarce jobs, health care and housing, and the country has been wracked by intermittent xenophobic violence.

