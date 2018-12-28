South Africa Gasoline to Fall to Lowest Since March Next Month

(Bloomberg) -- The price of gasoline in South Africa’s economic hub of Gauteng will fall to the lowest since March next month.

A liter of 95-octane gasoline will decrease 1.23 rand to 14.01 rand ($0.97) in Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, the Central Energy Fund said in an emailed statement Friday. Diesel will decline 1.53 rand a liter to 13.13 rand in the province.

Fuel prices in South Africa, which imports oil, surged to a record in October as the rand depreciated and international crude prices rose.

