(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s economic growth slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter as domestic fixed investment slumped.

Annualized growth in gross domestic product eased to 1.4 percent in the final quarter from a revised 2.6 percent the prior three months, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in the capital, Pretoria. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for growth of 1.2 percent. The economy expanded 0.8 percent in 2018 compared with a revised 1.4 percent in the prior year.

Key Insights

Expenditure on GDP rose an annualized 1.6 percent. Household spending rose by 3.2 percent and fixed capital formation fell 2.5 percent.

The economy expanded 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Africa’s most-industrialized economy hasn’t expanded by more than 2 percent a year since 2013 and is battling to gain momentum despite political changes in late 2017 and early 2018, as businesses and foreign investors seek real reforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to implement growth-enhancing reforms have been hindered by politics as a faction of his ruling African National Congress remains aligned to scandal-ridden former President Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa must win a strong mandate from the electorate on May 8 to cement his power in the party and government.

The government and central bank see the economy expanding by 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent respectively in this year.

