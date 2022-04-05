(Bloomberg) -- A South African judicial panel that spent almost four years probing graft is still working on the next part of its findings and hasn’t yet presented it to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The document will be sent to Ramaphosa “once it has been completed,” the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “The public will be informed in one way or another once it is known when Part 4 will be delivered to the Presidency.”

The panel probed allegations of corruption during the rule of ex-President Jacob Zuma. The first three parts on its findings showed evidence of graft and racketeering and made recommendations that law-enforcement agencies investigate several former executives of state-owned companies, ex-ministers and some current members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

However, it’s yet to release any findings on utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which was plagued by mismanagement during Zuma’s nine-year tenure.

The so-called Zondo Commission asked the High Court in February to extend its mandate until the end of April.

