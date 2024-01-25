(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a 2009 high, while signaling that its fight to quash inflation is not yet done.

The monetary policy committee maintained the rate at 8.25% for a fourth consecutive meeting, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said at a briefing north of Johannesburg on Thursday. That matched the median estimate of 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“While our baseline inflation forecast is of continued gradual moderation in global and domestic inflation, the risks to the outlook are still assessed to the upside,” Kganyago said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.