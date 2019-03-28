(Bloomberg) -- The South African Reserve Bank maintained the benchmark interest rate as it lowered economic growth forecasts for this year and next.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to hold the repurchase rate at 6.75 percent Thursday, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said from the capital, Pretoria. That was in line with the expectations of all 18 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The bank held its inflation expectations even after electricity-tariff increases granted to cash-strapped state power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. overshot the MPC’s assumptions in its January forecast. It sees inflation averaging 4.8 percent this year. The bank seeks to anchor price growth close to the 4.5 percent mid-point of its target range to allow for flexibility in protecting the economy from price shocks.

“Electricity supply constraints and weak business confidence will likely limit near-term production and investment prospects,” Kganyago said. “The committee remains of the view that current challenges facing the economy are primarily structural in nature. Given current economic vulnerabilities, prudent macroeconomic policies combined with structural reforms that raise potential growth and lower the cost structure of the economy, have become even more urgent.”

It lowered its growth outlook to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent as rolling blackouts damp prospects of a strong recovery from last year’s recession. Africa’s most-industrialized economy hasn’t grown by more than 2 percent a year since 2013.

The search for a third deputy governor and sixth member of the MPC continues after Francois Groepe resigned in January. His successor will be the first senior executive at the central bank to be appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What Bloomberg’s Economist Says

“The Reserve Bank made sharper cuts than expected to its growth and inflation forecasts for 2019. This, together with a tumble in inflation expectations lowers the barrier for the Reserve Bank shifting back to supporting economic growth. We retain our forecast for the Reserve Bank to remain hold but now see it as likely that coming meetings may see dissenting votes for cutting rates.”

--Mark Bohlund, economist

