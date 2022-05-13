(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has identified an imported case of Lassa fever, a hemorrhagic virus harbored by rats and transmitted to humans. The infection is the first to be detected in the country since 2007.

The case was identified in a man in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal who had traveled to Nigeria, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Friday. The man has died, the NICD said.

Lassa fever is endemic in West Africa and kills about 5,000 people a year.

