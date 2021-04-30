(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government said talks with a potential investment partner for the country’s grounded national carrier are in their final stages and a sale should be concluded in the next few weeks.

The deal will bring capital and “much-needed technical and commercial expertise” to South African Airways, the Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement Friday. In the meantime, management will develop an interim business plan to sustain the operations, the department said.

The comments indicate a significant stride forward in a search that has dragged on several months and taken place during the worst crisis in aviation history. SAA has been grounded since borders were temporarily closed in March last year to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and has only just emerged from bankruptcy protection.

SAA’s interim board will also need to ensure the sustainability of subsidiaries including low-cost carrier Mango and maintenance arm SAA Technical, the DPE said.

“These subsidiaries will need to be restructured and, in some instances, the case for continued existence must be assessed,” it said.

Mango flights were briefly suspended earlier in the week over the non-payment of fees to the airports operator, while SAA Technical announced plans to cut jobs that a union representative said would impact about 60% of the workforce.

