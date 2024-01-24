(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s inflation rate fell for a second straight month, giving the central bank food for thought on the eve of its policy decision that’s expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged at a 2009 high.

The consumer price index rose 5.1% in December from a year earlier, compared with 5.5% the month before, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement. That was the lowest level since August 2023. The median estimate of 18 economists in a Bloomberg survey was 5.2%.

The data means inflation has moved closer to the 4.5% midpoint of the central bank’s target band, where it prefers to anchor expectations, but is unlikely to persuade policymakers to cut rates.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg TV on Jan. 16 that inflation “is not quite where we would like to see it,” adding that “if we are to make any policy adjustments, we would have to see that inflation has declined to our anchor, which is 4.5%.”

All 19 economists polled in a Bloomberg rate-decision survey forecast policymakers will hold rates Thursday, with several expecting them to maintain a cautious tone. At its last rate-setting meeting in November, they unanimously opted to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 8.25% for a third time in a row.

Forward-rate agreements starting in a month’s time show traders are pricing in a 20% chance of a quarter-point increase on the eve of the South African Reserve Bank’s rate decision and only expect a rate cut in May. The rand extended earlier gains rising as much as 0.8% to 18.8850 per dollar as of 10:09 a.m. in Johannesburg.

“The sharper than expected drop in inflation puts a rate cut in sight,” said Bloomberg’s Africa Economist Yvonne Mhango.

Core Inflation

The core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy costs, was 4.5%, the same as the month before.

The biggest contributors to inflation cooling in December were food and transports costs, which rose 8.5% and 2.6% respectively, from 9% and 4.3%.

Razia Khan, head of research for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank in London, said although food inflation remains elevated, it stands to benefit from good rains in South Africa and may ease as initial concerns around drier El Niño weather patterns have dissipated.

“We still expect the SARB to sound cautious tomorrow, taking nothing for granted,” Khan said. “We still see a risk that our current call for a March easing may be too early if the SARB wants to be more comfortable that inflation is on a certain path to 4.5% and can sustain those levels.”

